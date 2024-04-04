Brokers Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.