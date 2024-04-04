Brokers Offer Predictions for Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Dawson James cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.