Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollarama Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.36.

DOL stock opened at C$100.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$102.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.54. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.79.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

