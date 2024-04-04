Brokers Set Expectations for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.42. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$12.53.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

