Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,623,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 930,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.75. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

