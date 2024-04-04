BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Raymond James

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of DOOO opened at $74.14 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the period.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

