BTIG Research Downgrades P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,004,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

