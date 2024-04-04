BTIG Research Downgrades P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,004,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.