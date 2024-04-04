Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.93.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.16. 101,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

