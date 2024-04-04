Byrna Technologies (BYRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

