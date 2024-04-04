Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at Cabaletta Bio

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 415,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,976. The company has a market cap of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.41. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.