Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

CALM stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.14.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

