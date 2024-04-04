Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CALM stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $63.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,418 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 175,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

