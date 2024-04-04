Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 11,323 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Old Republic International by 92.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,270,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 418,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

