Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 1,842 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.2 %

RGA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.21. 78,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.20 and a 52 week high of $195.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.