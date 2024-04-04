Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $148.62. 368,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,774. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.