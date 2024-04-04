Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,594. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

