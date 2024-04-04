Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

