Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 1,186,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Profile



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

