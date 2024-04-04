Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $248,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,692,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,994. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.