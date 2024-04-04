Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 192,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,036. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.