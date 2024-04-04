Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $320.58. The stock had a trading volume of 242,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,813 shares of company stock worth $28,337,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.22.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

