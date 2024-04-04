Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on S. Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.
SentinelOne Stock Up 1.0 %
SentinelOne stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 1,507,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at SentinelOne
In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,659 shares of company stock valued at $19,334,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
