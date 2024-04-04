Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after buying an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 501,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
