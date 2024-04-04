Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. 29,035,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,279,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

