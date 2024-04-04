Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,214 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,801,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,409,000 after buying an additional 365,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 159,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,677. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

