Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.75. 158,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,030. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

