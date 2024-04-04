Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 720 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.70. 99,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.49.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.67.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

