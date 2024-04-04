Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $341,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.42.
KLA Trading Down 0.5 %
KLAC stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $694.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
