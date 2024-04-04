Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,906. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.3 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
