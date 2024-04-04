Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646,283. The stock has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

