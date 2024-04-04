Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 175

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

LON:CNE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.40 ($2.15). 82,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,183. The company has a market capitalization of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.11).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

