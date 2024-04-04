Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 175

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.
Capricorn Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
LON:CNE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.40 ($2.15). 82,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,183. The company has a market capitalization of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.11).
