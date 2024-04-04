Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$100.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$102.36.

Shares of DOL opened at C$100.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.48 and a one year high of C$107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.54.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

