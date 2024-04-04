Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.29.

CNR traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$176.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

