Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 3.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $65,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 74,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of CP opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

