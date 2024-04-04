Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.31.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$118.72. 209,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,333. The company has a market cap of C$110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$116.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

