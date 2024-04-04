Canal Insurance CO Purchases New Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 104,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.