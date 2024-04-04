CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in March

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 1,015,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

