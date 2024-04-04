Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading Down 2%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,940,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,968,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOEV. Wedbush began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Canoo Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Canoo

The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Canoo by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

