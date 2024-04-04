Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading Down 2%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,940,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,968,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
A number of brokerages have commented on GOEV. Wedbush began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Canoo by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
