Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AWH opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

