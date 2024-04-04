Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

