Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Capri were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 367,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

