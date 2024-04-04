Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $225,000 in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Cathay General Bancorp makes up 0.2% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

