Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Cathay General Bancorp makes up 0.2% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after buying an additional 267,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

