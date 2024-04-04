Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BeyondSpring accounts for about 0.0% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of BeyondSpring as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. BeyondSpring Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

