Cardano Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $20.92 billion and $478.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.61 or 0.04919900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00026273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,756,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 35,597,270,580 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

