Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

CAH opened at $110.93 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

