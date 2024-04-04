CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.62

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 278314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 236.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 466.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

