Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $435.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,341,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,691,582. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

