Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 949 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,301. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

