Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 80,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

